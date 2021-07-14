Downtown Ithaca Summer Concert Series: Kitestring
Thursday, July 15th at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons | The Summer Concert Series is FREE and fun for the entire family! All performances will take place at the Bernie Milton Pavillion in the heart of the Ithaca Commons.
Ithaca-based Kitestring is a four-piece rock band featuring all-original music with influences from rootsy Americana, Blues, and Soul. (photo: provided)
Music in the Park: City Limits
Thursday, July 15th at 6:30pm
Myers Park, Lansing | Get your Thursday-night groove on against the backdrop of the east shore of Cayuga Lake. City Limits plays high energy swing-funk-blues rock that puts rhythm in your feet and groove in your soul! (photo: Casey Martin)
Friday Night Music - GoGone
Friday, July 16 at 6:00pm
Hopshire Farm & Brewery, Freeville | A regular on the club and festival circuit in the Finger Lakes region, GoGone plays original roots, rock & blues. Food Provided by Fittnell Farms BBQ (photo: provided)
Free Community Science - Reptile Show
Saturday, July 17 at 10:30am
Conley Park (behind the Sciencenter), Ithaca | Join the Sciencenter and our curator of live exhibits, Colin, to “meet” and learn about the Sciencenter’s reptiles. This is a free activity. No admission required. Masks are optional at this outdoor activity.(photo: provided)
Comedy On The Commons Local Comedy Showcase +1
Saturday, July 17 at 7:00pm
The Foundry, 416 E State St, Ithaca | Ithaca's funniest up-and-coming comedians break the pandemic with laughter. Hosted by Ithaca's favorite comedian, Kenneth McLaurin, Comedy on The Commons brings the best local comedians alongside the best professional comedians in NYS to welcome you out of the pandemic with a fun and laughter-filled night. (photo: provided)
