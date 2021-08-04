CFCU Summer Concert Series: Fall Creek Brass Band
Thursday, August 5 at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons| FCBB fuses the sound of New Orleans street music with funk, jazz, pop, and rock-and-roll. Voted best local band in the 2020 Ithaca Times Readers Poll, FCBB performs original tunes, New Orleans classics, and brassy arrangements of your favorite pop songs. (photo: Facebook)
The Man With Bogart’s Face
Thursday, Aug 5 thru Saturday, Aug 7 at 8:00pm
Grandstand Stage, Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Trumansburg | A fast-paced, wise-cracking homage to the Golden Age of cinema and radio theatre. A brassy blonde, a mysterious brunette, and sinister characters galore make for a twisted and suspenseful ride down the streets of Hollywood in a script that features live on-stage sound effects in the grand tradition of radio’s best years! (photo: provided)
Printing Women on the Bill - Community Education Program
Saturday, August 7, 10am-12pm or 1pm-3pm
The History Center in Tompkins County, 110 N. Tioga St. on the Commons | All ages are invited to learn about historic women from Tompkins County and make prints on stylized dollar bills pages. All participants will leave with three high quality greeting cards made with local printer and book artist Laura Rowley. (photo: Facebook)
Goin’ To The Chapel
August 5 - August 13. Contact theatre for showtimes.
Little York Lake Theatre & Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | Cortland Repertory Theatre continues their stellar season with his fun and funny teen-story, filled with the spirit of Happy Days and American Bandstand! Featuring music we all know and love, including Rock Around the Clock, Love Potion #9, Bye Bye Love, It’s in His Kiss, and many more! (photo: provided)
CCO: Concert & Cruise on the Lake
Saturday, August 7 at 5:30pm and 7:30
Discover Cayuga Lake | Cayuga Chamber Orchestra is teaming up with Discover Cayuga to combine two of Ithaca’s greatest resources: the beauty of Cayuga Lake with the beauty of live music. Join them for a special one-hour cruise around the lake, featuring the CCO Brass Quintet (pictured). (photo: provided)
