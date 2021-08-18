CFCU Summer Concert Series: Noon Fifteen
Thursday, August 19 at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons| Prog-Soul from right here in Ithaca. Noon Fifteen is the collaboration of Mandy Goldman (vocals & guitar), Samuel B. Lupowitz (keyboards & vocals), Joe Massa (guitar), Harry Nichols (bass & vocals), and Phil Shay (drums & vocals) (photo: Facebook)
A Midsummer Night's Dream
August 19-21. Contact theater for showtimes.
Little York Lake Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | Cortland Repertory Theatre will wrap up their summer season with the theatre’s first-ever production written by William Shakespeare. This special adaptation is just one hour and will be performed by just six actors. Four performances are offered. (photo: provided)
James Potorti Interpretive Gorge Walks
Friday, August 20, 10:00am-11:30am
Robert H. Treman State Park, Meet at Upper Treman Park | The Finger Lakes region has an outstanding geological record exposed in the local gorges. These guided walks will introduce major concepts about geology and geologic time, allowing one to interpret the geological history of the region while enjoying the beauty of our local area. (photo: provided)
Jubilee Fundraiser for Second Chance Thoroughbreds, Inc.
Saturday, August 21 from 3:00pm to 9:30pm
Fool’s Hill, 121 Dawson Hill Road, Spencer | Head out to tSpencer for a family-friendly day of music and friends. Featuring performances by CoZmic Theo and Honker. Zach Nugent will finish the night playing the songs of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead. (photo: provided)
28th Annual Chenango Blues Fest
Friday and Saturday, August 20& 21
Chenango County Fairgrounds, Norwich | This year’s lineup features Jimmie Vaughan (pictured), Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Crystal Thomas and the Eastside Kings with the Texas Horns, Horojo Trio, Castro Coleman aka “Mr. Sipp,” Albert Castiglia, Zac Harmon, and many more. Camping is available; tickets must be pre-purchased online. (photo: provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.