CFCU Summer Concert Series: Gun Poets
Thursday, September 9th at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons | The concert series reaches an uplifting and positive finale this week with local favorites, Gun Poets. “Voice as a weapon, words as bullets, spreading the universal message of peace, love, and justice through music.” (photo: Facebook)
Chamber Music at New Park
Friday, September 10th and Saturday September 11th at 7:30 pm; Sunday Sept. 12 at 3:00pm
New Park, 1500 Taughannock Boulevard, Ithaca | This chamber music festival kicks off its 5th season this weekend at the beautiful New Park event center located between Ithaca and Trumansburg. Each year during the first week of September, professional musicians from around the world visit New Park for a special musicians' retreat. These performances are a unique opportunity to enjoy their talents. (photo: provided)
Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver
Show runs September 8th through 29th. Contact theatre for showtimes and tickets.
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E Lake Rd, Auburn | Rev closes out its season with the endearing music of John Denver, whose songbook comes alive in this tribute to the man and his love of Mother Earth. Almost Heaven will most definitely put some sunshine on your shoulders. (photo: provided)
Shark Fest: Jaws Screening
Thursday, September 9 at 7:00pm
Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca | Join Museum of the Earth at Cinemapolis for a special screening of the hit movie, “Jaws”. As part of MotE’s Shark Fest activities, guests can attend this in-person screening and hear from a guest speaker on sharks before the show. (photo: provided)
Shark Fest: Family Day
Saturday, September 11 at 11:00am
The Museum of the Earth.1259 Trumansburg Rd., Ithaca | Continue the shark-themed fun on Saturday when the staff at MotE have planned the monthly family day around a host of shark-related activities. There will be shark tooth ID games, information on women in shark science, a matrix digging activity, specimens on display and staff to answer shark-related questions. Shark teeth are even available as prizes for some of these games and activities. (photo: provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.