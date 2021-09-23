Moore Family Farm Fall Festival
Saturdays & Sundays, 10 am-5 pm
575 Auburn Rd, Groton | Your favorite Christmas Tree farm has created another seasonal experience for all ages! They have a corn maze, pumpkin patch, apple cannons, & much more. With over 20 attractions, there is farm fun for everyone. Wide open spaces & fresh air! (photo: provided)
ReEntry Theatre Program presents “Steppin’ Into My Shoes” - Live & In-Person
Saturday, September 25 at 1:30 pm
Cherry Artspace, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca |A new play exploring family, harm reduction, and the hopes & dreams of those who have experienced incarceration based on oral history interviews that participants conducted with each other in Fall 2020. The plays have been broadcast on radio this month, and Saturday is a chance to see and hear all three in person. (photo: provided)
Ithaca College Founder’s Day Concert
Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 pm
DeWitt Park, Downtown Ithaca | Grab a blanket or chair and head to the park to mingle with friends, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and take in the sights of the Ithaca community and the sounds of IC’s incredible musicians. All ages are welcome to this free performance. Featuring the Ithaca College Wind Symphony and Concert Band. (photo: provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra
Sunday, September 26 at 3:00 pm
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | CCO’s first performance of the season is entitled ‘String Classics,’ featuring works by Tailleferre, George Walker, and Brahms. (photo: provided)
Robert Cray Band
Sunday, September 26 at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main Street, Homer | The Grammy Award-winning and prolific bluesman resumes touring in support of his February 2020 release, “That’s What I Heard.” Head north to this gem of a performance space to hear a true American classic. (photo: Facebook)
