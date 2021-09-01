CFCU Summer Concert Series: Danielle Ponder
Thursday, September 2nd at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons | Ms. Ponder has been touring all over the country this summer but she has made her way back to Ithaca to kick off Labor Day weekend. Be inspired by her soaring vocals and heartfelt messages. The concerts are for all ages, so bring the whole family! (photo: Facebook)
Stop and Listen to HERstory
Friday, September 3rd at 5:00pm
The History Center of Tompkins County, 110 N. Tioga St., Ithaca | Join The History Center in Tompkins County for First Friday Gallery Night for a unique oral history experience of women's voices in Tompkins County. (photo: provided)
Stars Above Family Circus
Friday, September 3 at 7:00pm
Circus Culture, 116 W. Green St., Ithaca | | A new outdoor family-friendly circus show set to original music and reimagined cover songs, Stars Above is a fresh take on the nostalgic small touring circuses from two hundred years ago. Stars Above explores the connections to our loved ones, community, and the things we have lost. (photo: provided)
Milo the Magnificent Puppet Show
Saturday, September 4 at 10:30am
The Cherry, 102 Cherry St., Ithaca | A puppet show about an aspiring magician. This wordless comedy, inspired by turn of the century vaudeville entertainers, is as physical as it is charming. Using stunningly innovative puppetry, Milo presents a variety of magic tricks that don’t always go as planned. Great for all ages! (photo: provided)
Project Polaroid
Sunday, September 5. Open 11:00am - 2:00pm. On view thru 9/17.
Corners Gallery & the living room, 903 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca | Embrace the past with this exhibition showcasing instant film photography featuring many well-known local photographers. (photo: provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.