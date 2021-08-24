CFCU Summer Concert Series: Empire Kings
Thursday, August 26 at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons | Empire Kings bring their high-energy hip-hop to the weekly Commons’ concert series. The concerts are for all ages, so bring the whole family! (photo: Facebook)
An Odyssey
Opens Friday, August 27 at 7:30. Running through September 4.
Hangar Theatre, Ithaca | The Hangar Theatre’s first ever outdoor summer season closes with this co-production with The Cherry Arts. The show celebrates the skills and talents of Ithaca’s diverse community, working alongside professional theatre artists, to create a fresh and unexpected adaptation of Homer’s unforgettable tale. (photo: Rachel Philipson)
Shakespeare in Suggett Park - The Merry Wives of Windsor
Friday, August 26-28 at 6:00pm; Matinees August 28&29 at 2:00pm
Suggett Park, 108 Homer Avenue, Cortland | Drawing influences from 1950’s fashion, music and dance, the production will celebrate women, the power and beauty of nature with its witty mix of verbal and physical humor. Free & open to the public; bring a chair or dance on the grass. (photo: provided)
Sugar Hollow Music Festival
Saturday, August 28 beginning at 1:00pm
Hopshire Farm & Brewery, 1771 Dryden Rd., Freeville | An afternoon of fun and music with five acts from the Finger Lakes region including Rachel Beverly, Leo and the Maydays, Noon Fifteen, Kitestring, and Alex Cano (pictured). Best of all - it’s a day of free entertainment!!
(photo: Facebook)
Silent Movie Under the Stars
Saturday, August 28, 7:30pm
Taughannock State Park, 1740 Taughannock Boulevard, Trumansburg | Wharton Studio Museum presents the 11th annual event featuring a recently-restored SHERLOCK HOLMES (1916) on a big screen under the night sky, with an original recorded score by the critically-acclaimed Neil Brand Ensemble. Bring a picnic, lawn chair and blanket and come early to enjoy the lovely views of Cayuga Lake. Live music between 6:45pm and 8pm by Rick Manning and Tom Hodgson. (photo: provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.