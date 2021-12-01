Zydeco Trail Riders
Friday, December 3rd at 6:00pm, 10:00am-5:00pm
Hopshire Farms and Brewery, 1771 Dryden Road, Freeville | Kick off the weekend with some live music! A great group of musicians and sure to be a fun time. (Photo: Provided)
And What Happens if I Don’t
Open Friday, December 3 at 7:30pm
The Cherry Artspace, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | What are we taught? What do we learn? How hard do we try to be good? The Cherry Artists’ collective is proud to present the explosively funny, strange and ultimately moving new play from the eccentric pen of Cherry favorite Iva Brdar. (Photo: Provided)
Silent Disco at Winter Lights Festival
Friday, December 3 at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons | This weekend has a barrage of awesome events happening on the Commons to kick off the Winter Lights Festival. The silent discos are one of our favorites. (Photo: Downtownithaca.com)
11th Annual Chowder Cook-Off
Saturday, December 4th, Noon-4:00pm
Ithaca Commons | Enjoy a variety of rich and creamy traditional and contemporary chowders at booths located outside on and around the Commons and then vote for your favorites. (Photo: Provided)
Mt. Joy w/ Special Guest Amy Allen
Saturday, December 4 at 8:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State Street | Live music is BACK! Mt. Joy has been on the road this Fall, playing mostly major cities, so it’s pretty cool to be able to see them right here in our little city. (Photo: Facebook)
