Gallery Night

Friday, November 5th, 5:00pm

Downtown Ithaca & Beyond | The monthly event includes numerous offerings this Friday with exhibits happening at all the usual downtown spots, but also including  some new ones like Sew Green’s Denim Dreams Fashion & Art Show (pictured) and  farther out locales such as The Gallery at South Hill and Grayhaven Motel. (Photo: Provided)

The Thanksgiving Play

Opens Friday, November 5th,  8:00pm. Runs through 11/21, Wednesdays -Sundays

Kitchen Theatre, 417 West State Ithaca | How does one celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month at the same time? Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire. (Photo: Provided)

This is Not a War Story

Saturday, November 6th, 7:00pm

Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green St., Ithaca | Filmed in and around Ithaca, this movie follows a group of combat veterans whose anti-war art, poetry and papermaking keep them together. Featuring Q & A w/ director Talia Lugacy and local Veterans Nate Lewis, Kevin Basl, and Everett Cox. (Photo: Provided)

An Evening with Wynton Marsalis and the Cornell Wind Symphony

Saturday, November 6th at 7:00pm

Bailey Hall, 230 Garden Ave. Cornell Campus | Cornell welcomes Pulitzer and Grammy-winning artist Wynton Marsalis as A.D. White Professor-at-Large. The Cornell Wind Symphony, along with Marsalis and his rhythm section, perform a wide-ranging program including ragtime, blues, and jazz. (Photo: Provided)

Maddy Walsh Album Release Show

Saturday, November 6th, 8:00pm

Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca  | The Blind Spots’ lead singer and songwriter is releasing her first solo record with an eight-piece band built of musicians from several beloved regional groups. Members of The Gunpoets, Sim Redmond Band, Ayurveda, The Blind Spots (of course), and others will accompany Maddy for the release of Humanmade Thing.(Photo: Provided)

