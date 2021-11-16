11_17_WP_EnsembleX_Tania-Leon-Web.jpg

Ensemble X: CU Music

Thursday, November 18th at 8:00pm

Barnes Hall, 129 Ho Plaza, Cornell | Ensemble X welcomes Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Tania León (pictured) and special guest clarinetist Chris Grymes. Program includes León's Abanico for violin and electronics, as well as recent works by Trichy Sankaran, Christopher Stark, Jeremy Gill, Steven Banks, and David Philip Hefti. (Photo: Provided)

11_17_WP_Vonnegut.jpg

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Opens Friday, November 19th 

Cinemapolis, 120 E. Green Street | Vonnegut, who once described his years at Cornell as “a boozy dream,” authorized production of this documentary in the early 1980’s. This Friday it is finally being released, nearly 40 years in the making.  (Photo: IMDb)

11_17_WP_Burns_Sisters.jpg

The Burns Sisters Band

Friday, November 19 at 8:00pm

Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca  | Known for their pure harmony, beautiful lyrics, and joyful energy, Annie and Marie Burns always celebrate a hometown gig. Featuring Doug Robinson, Eric Aceto, Harry Aceto, and London McDaniel. (Photo:Facebook)

11_17_WP_ALternative_Gift_Fair.jpeg

Ithaca Alternative Gift Fair

Saturday, November 20th, 10am-2pm

Henry Saint John Building, 301 South Geneva St, Ithaca | The IAGF offers the opportunity to give meaningful holiday gifts to your friends and family, without buying a bunch of things they probably don’t need. Meet representatives from dozens of local organizations and find out how your donation can affect change in our community. (Photo: Provided)

11_17_WP_Kathy+Mattea.jpeg

An Evening with Kathy Mattea

Saturday, November 20th at 8:00pm

Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca| Hailed by The Washington Post as ‘one of Nashville’s finest song interpreters,’ Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of:winning Grammys and CMAs; scoring four #1 country singles, and five gold albums! (Photo: Provided)

