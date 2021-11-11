GoGone
Friday, November 12th, 6:00-8:00pm
Hopshire Brewery, Freeville | Hopeshire begins a series of free music on Fridays this week featuring a regular on the club and festival circuit in the Finger Lakes region. GoGone plays original roots, rock & blues. (Photo: Facebook)
Little Feat
Friday, November 12th at 8:00pm
State Theatre, 417 W. State Street, Ithaca | The classic “Dixie Chicken '' rock band plans to get you on your feet and dancing in the aisles of the State this Friday! With special guest Jack Broadbent. (Photo: Provided)
A Fool There Was w/ live musical accompaniment
Saturday, November 13th at 7:15pm
Cornell Cinema, Willard Straight Hall | A landmark in early American cinema, this recent 35mm print restoration will be accompanied live by a score for chamber ensemble by Dr. Philip C. Carli. Preserved by The Museum of Modern Art with support from the National Film Preservation Foundation/National Park Service and The Film Foundation. (Photo: Provided)
Walter Trout
Saturday, November 13 at 8:00pm
Hangar Theater, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Trout has established a deep legacy in the world of Blues, Americana, and the realm of revered singer-songwriters. While many would slow down as they approach their 70th birthday, Trout continues to deliver inspired recordings and performances. (Photo:Facebook)
Jazz Vocal Ensemble
Sunday, November 14th at 4:00pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | IC’s talented musicians are back this year and delighted to be performing live once again. A great way to spend a Sunday afternoon and another benefit of our proximity to a renowned school of music. (Photo: Facebook)
