Chamber Music Fans Rejoice!
Thursday Oct. 21 at 8:00pm and Saturday Oct. 23 at 7:30pm
Barnes Hall, Cornell and Ford Hall, IC | | A big weekend for lovers of chamber music. On Thursday, the Israeli Chamber (pictured) project returns to CU for their final visit with a combination of new works by Cornell composers as well as more established classics. On Saturday, the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra will kick off their new season over on South Hill with Beethoven’s Fifth. (Photo: Facebook)
Chiller Haunted House
Friday, October 22. Tours start at 7:00pm.
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main Street, Homer | If you can’t get enough Halloween jump scares, head up to Homer for their 39th annual Haunted House festivities. This is the final weekend so get your goosebumps while you can. Reservations appreciated, but walk-ups accepted until 9:30. (Photo: Provided)
Brooktondale Apple Festival
Saturday, October 23, 10:00am-3:00pm
Brooktondale Community Center, 522-526 Valley Road, Brooktondale | A full day of family fun for all ages with a quilt raffle, music, cake wheel, silent auction, food, and more! (Photo: Facebook)
Ithaca Ballet: Peter and the Wolf and Carnival of the Animals
Saturday and Sunday, October 23&24 at 3:00 pm
Hamblin Hall, 3rd Floor of Community School of Music & Arts, 330 E. State St. | The Ithaca Ballet is back for its first in-person performance since the pandemic. Under the artistic direction of Cindy Reid, it will open its 2021-22 season with this family-friendly production. (Photo: Provided)
Grit N Grace
Saturday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m.
The Dock, 415 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca | If a night of dancing to country music sounds like what you need this weekend, kick your heels up with this CNY cover band playing all your favorites. (Photo: Facebook)
