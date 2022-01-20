Citizen Cope
Thursday, January 20th at 8:00 pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | Citizen Cope (aka Clarence Greenwood) is an American songwriter/producer whose compositions have been recorded by Carlos Santana, Dido, and Richie Havens. In 20 years of touring, he has built a devout following, performing at sold out theaters and ballrooms across the country. (Photo:Provided)
ComedyFLOPs 3rd Friday Improv Shows To Support Area Nonprofits
Friday, January 21 at 7:00 pm
Virtual Event - See ComedyFLOPS’s Facebook page | This month’s event supports the Tompkins County SPCA. Featuring a host of local comedians and alumni with ties to The Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College and Actors Workshop of Ithaca. (Photo: Provided)
Iterations - New work by Barbara Page
Saturday, January 22, Gallery is open 10am-2pm.
Corners Gallery, 903 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca | This series explores repeated alterations of advertisements, extracted from old issues of ArtForum, in order to subvert their orientation and identity. This art publication has the heft and style of Vogue. Both magazines are short on substance and long on eye candy. (Photo:Provided)
