Do You Feel Anger?
Opens Friday, September 9th at 8:00pm. Running through 9/25.
Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | When Sofia is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency she sees that she has her work cut out for her. An absurdly funny and potent play reminds us that change is not always easy, and may come with unexpected costs. Recommended for ages 14+ (Photo: Provided)
Dinosaur Jr.
Friday, September 9th at 8:00pm
State Theatre, State St., Ithaca | J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph are all here, touring in support of their latest album, Sweep it Into Space. You can call this their 12th album or you can say, it’s “the fifth new studio album cut by Dinosaur Jr.. during the 13th year of their rebirth.” (Photo: Provided)
NEEMFest 2022
Starts Friday, September 9th at 3:00pm & running all weekend
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer| A weekend-long gathering of electronic musicians from all over the world. Solo performances, collaborations, workshops, and a synth petting zoo are among the highlights. (Photo: Provided)
Ithaca College Jazz Ensemble Annual Morning Concert for Families
Saturday, September 10th at 10:00 AM
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | Bring the whole family to a free show at IC. This year’s theme is “What is Jazz?” This is a wonderful opportunity to expose the youngsters to some very talented musicians. (Photo: Facebook)
