Gary Clark Jr.
Friday, September 23rd at 8:00 pm
State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | The Grammy-award-winning guitarist is touring in support of his third LP, This Land. Opening for him are fellow Texans The Bluebonnets, featuring Kathy Valentine. (Photo: Provided)
Cornell Football vs Yale
Saturday, September 24th at 2:00 pm
Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University | The Big Red are looking to build on last week’s win against VMI when they face their fellow Ivy Leaguers, the Bulldogs from New Haven this weekend. (Photo: Provided)
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College | Join DCJS for an afternoon of inspirational music to benefit the Ithaca MobilePack of Feed My Starving Children. Suggested concert donation $20 to help them meet their fundraising goal of $5,000. (Photo: Provided)
Porchfest 2022
Sunday, September 25th from Noon - 6:00 pm
Fall Creek/Northside Neighborhoods, Downtown Ithaca | Enjoy music all day at Ithaca Porchfest on Sunday. Visit http://www.porchfest.org/ to see the schedule and locations for the many, many performers. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.