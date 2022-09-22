0921_WP_Gary_Clark_Jr.jpg

Gary Clark Jr.

Friday, September 23rd at 8:00 pm

State Theatre of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | The Grammy-award-winning guitarist is touring in support of his third LP, This Land. Opening for him are fellow Texans The Bluebonnets, featuring Kathy Valentine. (Photo: Provided)

0921_WP_CU_Football.jfif

Cornell Football vs Yale

Saturday, September 24th at 2:00 pm

Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University | The Big Red are looking to build on last week’s win against VMI when they face their fellow Ivy Leaguers, the Bulldogs from New Haven this weekend. (Photo: Provided)

0921_WP_Dorothy_Cotton_Jubilee_Singers.jpg

Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers

Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 pm 

Ford Hall, Ithaca College  | Join DCJS for an afternoon of inspirational music to benefit the Ithaca MobilePack of Feed My Starving  Children. Suggested concert donation $20 to help them meet their fundraising goal of $5,000.  (Photo: Provided)

0921_WP_Porchfest-2022.png

Porchfest 2022

Sunday, September 25th from Noon - 6:00 pm

Fall Creek/Northside Neighborhoods, Downtown Ithaca | Enjoy music all day at Ithaca Porchfest on Sunday. Visit http://www.porchfest.org/ to see the schedule and locations for the many, many performers. (Photo: Provided)

