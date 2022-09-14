0914_WP_Not_From_Wisconsin.jpg

Not From Wisconsin

Friday, September 16th at 6:30 pm

Finger Lakes Cider House, Interlaken | Dave Yantorno and company are releasing their third full-length album “Enough to a Degree”  at this show on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)

Migration Celebration

Saturday, September 17, 10:00 am - 3:00pm

Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca | Visitors can pick up free tickets at the Celebration’s welcome table for workshops being offered throughout the day on bird banding and natural history filmmaking. A family-friendly day filled with birdwatching, forearm painting, and many more opportunities to connect with birds and nature.  (Photo: Patricia Leonard)

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm 

Bailey Hall, Cornell University  | Three-time Grammy nominee Sean Ardoin opens the Cornell Concert Series this fall.  (Photo: Provided)

Rev. Robert Jones in Concert

Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 PM

Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, Trumansburg | Inspirational storyteller and musician Rev. Robert Jones celebrates the history, humor, and power of American Roots music. His show traces the development and impact of African/American music through the decades, including in his own songs and stories. (Photo: Provided)

