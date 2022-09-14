Not From Wisconsin
Friday, September 16th at 6:30 pm
Finger Lakes Cider House, Interlaken | Dave Yantorno and company are releasing their third full-length album “Enough to a Degree” at this show on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)
Migration Celebration
Saturday, September 17, 10:00 am - 3:00pm
Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca | Visitors can pick up free tickets at the Celebration’s welcome table for workshops being offered throughout the day on bird banding and natural history filmmaking. A family-friendly day filled with birdwatching, forearm painting, and many more opportunities to connect with birds and nature. (Photo: Patricia Leonard)
Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul
Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm
Bailey Hall, Cornell University | Three-time Grammy nominee Sean Ardoin opens the Cornell Concert Series this fall. (Photo: Provided)
Rev. Robert Jones in Concert
Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 PM
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, Trumansburg | Inspirational storyteller and musician Rev. Robert Jones celebrates the history, humor, and power of American Roots music. His show traces the development and impact of African/American music through the decades, including in his own songs and stories. (Photo: Provided)
