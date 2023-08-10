Ithaca Artist Market
Friday, August 11th from Noon to 7:30PM
Ithaca Farmers Market, Steamboat Landing 545 3rd St. | Discover over 75 local fine artists from the Finger Lakes region in one location at the 31st annual Ithaca Artist Market! Enjoy food, drinks, and jazz music with your art, or take in the surrounding natural beauty on the Discover Cayuga Lake boat tour.
As You Like It
Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13th at 7:30. Matinees Sat and Sun at 2:00PM.
The Cherry Arts,102 Cherry St., Ithaca | The Cherry Arts is thrilled to bring their signature adventurous, irreverent theatrical style to Shakespeare for the very first time! The play is chock full of songs written by some of Ithaca’s most iconic songwriters, including Jennie Lowe Stearns, Nate Silas Richardson, and Maddy Walsh.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Saturday, August 12th at 8:00PM
Smith Center for the Arts, 82 Seneca St., Geneva | Enjoy an unforgettable night of swing music and excitement as the contemporary swing revival band celebrates its 30th anniversary!
The Wizard of Oz
Shows through August 19th. Contact Cortland Rep for showtimes.
Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | Cortland Repertory Theatre closes their 51 st summer season with a unique stage adaptation of the classic MGM musical. This musical is based on the story by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg.
