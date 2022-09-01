Gunpoets
Thursday, September 1st at 6:00pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Only three shows left before this favorite summer concert series comes to an end! Enjoy these last weeks of warm weather with the thought-provoking lyrics and energizing beat of Gunpoets. (Photo: Facebook)
2022 Member Show at The Ink Shop - Opening Reception
Friday, September 2nd from 5:00-8:00pm
Ink Shop Studio Gallery, 330 E.State (2nd floor CSMA building) | Part of this month’s Gallery Night where art will be showcased by various galleries and studios across downtown Ithaca. The Ink Shop has several new members and is excited to add their unique contributions to the pool of diverse printmaking styles. (Photo: Provided)
Terrapin Station
Friday, September 2 at 6:00pm
Hopshire Farms and Brewery, 1771 Dryden Rd, Freeville | Get your fill of Grateful Dead tunes from the stalwart local band that has been making us boogie for decades. (Photo: Provided)
Contra Dance with Confluence and callers Casey Carr and Nancy Spero
Saturday, September 3rd from 8:00-11:00pm
CSMA 3rd floor, 330 E State St., Ithaca, | Sublimely flowing music will be provided by the mother--daughter duo Confluence (pictured). Nadine Dyskant-Miller (flute and foot percussion) and Barbara Dyskant (piano) perform both traditional and original tunes from Québec, New England, Ireland, and Scotland . Beginners are welcome; each dance is briefly taught and the steps are simple. If you can walk, you can do this centuries-old form of community social dance. (Photo: Provided)
