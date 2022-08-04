Fall Creek Brass Band
Thursday, August 4th at 6:00 pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | The CFCU Summer Concert series brings one of our favorites to the Bernie Milton Pavilion this week. Enjoy all the trumpets, trombones, saxes, drums, and a big green sousaphone you can shake a tail feather at! (Photo: Provided)
Skaneateles Festival
Through August 20th - check website for specific artists and locations
Skaneateles | Boasting “world class music by the lake,” the festival runs for four week sover the course of July and August. We are right in the middle of week two, with performances this weekend from Ayano Ninomiya & Maxim Lando (Friday) and Lando (pictured) joined by the Festival Orchestra on Saturday. (Photo: Provided)
Swingin’ on Cayuga
Sunday, August 7 at 2:00pm
Large Pavilion, Stewart Park, Ithaca | Join the Ithaca Swing Dance Network for workshops and dancing, beginning with an Intro to East Coast Swing with Cindy Overstreet
and live music by the Diana Leigh Quartet. (Photo: Facebook)
Ithaca Punk Rock Reunion
Sunday, August 7 from 12:00pm-8:00pm
Hopshire Farm & Brewery, 1771 Dryden Road, Freeville | SOMAT 2022 will benefit the Ithaca Health Alliance/ Ithaca Free Clinic in memory of Luke Vitarius. Featuring: MOFOS, The 86ers, Absolute Garbage, Thirsty, fatFinger, g9,+ more. All ages & outdoors. (Photo: Facebook)
