24th Annual Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival
Thursday, August 25th - Saturday, August 27th
2515 Covert Rd Lodi | PitP has been featuring bluegrass and real country music since 1998 and takes place on the Alexander family’s working sheep farm! Bands appearing this year include The Kody Norris Show (pictured), Deeper Shade Of Blue, The Tim Shelton Syndicate, The Jesse Alexander Band, Caroline & Co., & many more. (Photo: Provided)
REV Theater Co. presents State Fair
Running through September 6th. Contact theater for showtimes.
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road. Auburn | Yes, the Great NYS State Fair is also starting this week in Syracuse, and so it’s probably not a coincidence that REV is running this classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical right now, as well. Travel with the Frake family as they leave behind the routine of the farm for three days of adventure at the annual Iowa State Fair. (Photo: Ron Heerkens, Jr.,)
The BBQ VI
Friday, August 26 at 10:00am thru Saturday, August 27
3150 Agard Rd, Trumansburg | The BBQ is dedicating itself to passing the New York Health Act, in order to provide Medicare to All New York State Residents through a fun, conscious celebration of music (including The Comb Down, pictures), art, food & vitality. Featuring a diverse lineup full of some of New York's best music, art and cuisine. (Photo: Provided)
Bronwen Exter
Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm
Argos Warehouse, 416 E. State Street | Exeter fronts a local, all original 6 piece band. returning to the stage for their first full show since 2020! Featuring new songs and lots of vocal harmonies, with special guests Jennifer Middaugh (of Sim Redmond) Mary Lorson (of Madder Rose) and Maddy Walsh (of the Blind Spots). (Photo: Heather Ainsworth)
