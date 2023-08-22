Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Leo & The Maydays
Thursday, August 24th at 6:00PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | The best part of summer Thursdays rolls along this week. Hannah Ruttle a.k.a Leo is a singer/songwriter based out of Freeville.
Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival
Thursday, August 24th thru Sunday, August 27th
Alexander Family Farm, 2515 Covert Rd Lodi | Experience four days of world-class bluegrass and real country music. The festival is held on a working sheep farm and focuses on many of the hottest new emerging entertainers in the country!
Trumansburg Fair
Runs Wednesday August 23rd thru Sunday, August 27th
Trumansburg Fairgrounds, T-burg | Enjoy rides on the midway beginning at 1pm each day and various races and motor vehicle contests each evening.
Festival 24
Saturday, August 24th at 7:30PM
Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 430 College Ave., Cornell University | It's that time of the semester again... Festival 24! Festival 24 is a once-per-semester festival where Cornell students write, direct, and perform a compilation of 15-minute plays and films all within 24 hours!
