0823_WP_Leo&Maydays.jpg

Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Leo & The Maydays

Thursday, August 24th  at 6:00PM

Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | The best part of summer Thursdays rolls along this week. Hannah Ruttle a.k.a Leo is a singer/songwriter based out of Freeville.

 

0823_WP_Pickin_Pasture.jpg

Pickin’ in the Pasture Bluegrass Festival

Thursday, August 24th thru Sunday, August 27th

Alexander Family Farm, 2515 Covert Rd  Lodi  | Experience four days of world-class bluegrass and real country music.  The festival is held on a working sheep farm and focuses on many of the hottest new emerging entertainers in the country!

 

0823_WP_Tburg_Fair.jpg

Trumansburg Fair

Runs Wednesday August 23rd thru Sunday, August 27th

Trumansburg Fairgrounds, T-burg | Enjoy rides on the midway beginning at 1pm each day and various races and motor vehicle contests each evening.

 

0823_WP_Festival 24.jpg

Festival 24

Saturday, August 24th at 7:30PM

Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 430 College Ave., Cornell University | It's that time of the semester again... Festival 24! Festival 24 is a once-per-semester festival where Cornell students write, direct, and perform a compilation of 15-minute plays and films all within 24 hours!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you