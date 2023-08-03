Gypsy
August 4th & 5th at 7:30PM; Aug. 6th at 2:00PM
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | Regarded by many theater professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success – while secretly yearning for her own.The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another.
“Pieces of Sky” Opening Reception
Friday, August 4th from 5:00-8:00PM
MIX Art Gallery, 156 E. State Street, 2nd Floor, Ithaca | It’s Gallery Friday this weekend and many local galleries are opening new shows, including downtown’s MIX Art Gallery. In this show, Maro Kariya and Werner Sun present a multimedia installation with projection mapping and geometric paper forms incorporating images of the natural beauty around Ithaca.
Movies in Stewart Park: Ghostbusters (1984)
Friday, August 4th at 7:30PM
Stewart Park, Ithaca| Movies are back in Stewart Park this summer! This throwback was the most requested movie this year and is the second of five outdoor movies the Tompkins Chamber is hosting at Stewart Park. All movies are FREE and family-friendly! In the case of rain, head over to GIAC the same night for a free viewing in the gym starting at 7:30pm. Follow “Movies in the Park” on Facebook for updates if the weather is questionable.
Democracy Fest 2023! Downtown Ithaca March for Voting Rights and Celebration
Sunday, August 6th at 2:00PM
Ithaca Commons to Southside Community Center | In honor of the anniversary of the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the NY State Senate has passed a bill to commemorate August 6th. Please join Rejoice the Vote and host Southside Community Center for a celebration of what we have accomplished and a call to action to ensure voting rights for all.
