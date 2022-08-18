Chamber Music at New Park 2022 Festival
Friday, August 19th & Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30pm; Sunday, August 21 at 3:00pm
New Park, 1500 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca| It’s one of the best-kept secrets of summer, and for those who appreciate fine chamber music, it’s a must-see-and-hear. The Festival’s artistic director is Britton Riley (pictured), cellist with the National Symphony Orchestra, who conceived of the festival and has led it since 2016. (Photo: Provided)
12th Annual Silent Movie Under the Stars
Saturday, August 20 at 8:00pm
Taughannock Falls State Park, Trumansburg| A silent film with live music under the night sky by the lake sounds heavenly! This event is FREE and family friendly. Featuring: Buster Keaton’s “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” Bring a chair, bring a blanket, family & friends. (Photo: Provided)
29th Chenango Blues Fest
Friday, August 19 at 5:30pm and Saturday, August 20 at 11:00am
Chenango County Fairgrounds, Norwich | A family friendly event. Headlining Friday will be Blues rocker Popa Chubby. Food vendors and on-site camping are a great way to settle in and enjoy the whole weekend. Saturday is a day-long affair with several performers and Jimmie Vaughan (pictured) headlining that evening. (Photo: Provided)
Go Bowling at the Glen
Sunday, August 21 at 3:00pm
Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen | The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its annual event at WGI. The Go Bowling at The Glen is a 220.5-mile-long motor race, and this year is the 39th trip to WGI for the Cup Series, with the first visit in 1957. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the race. (Photo: Provided)
