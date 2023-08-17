30th Annual Chenango Blues Festival
Friday, August 18th at 5:30 PM & Saturday August 19th at 11:30AM
Chenango County Fairgrounds, Norwich |Kids are free all weekend, everyone is free Friday night and you can feel the friendly vibe everywhere you go. The real highlight is always the stellar talent on stage. This year features three Grammy winners, including this year’s Saturday headliner, Charlie Musselwhite (pictured above).
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
Shows Monday thru Saturday until August 29th. Contact theatre for available showtimes.
Merry Go Round Playhouse Theatre, Auburn, | Rev Theatre Company presents the true story of Carole King’s meteoric rise to fame as one of the twentieth century’s foremost singer-songwriters. This is a true “Juke-Box Musical” - you won’t believe all the hits you recognize!
Christie Lenée
Saturday, August 19th at 7:00PM
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, Congress St at McLallen, T-burg | Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuosic instrumentals.
13th Annual Silent Movie Under the Stars
Saturday, August 19th at 8:00PM
Taughannock Falls State Park, Trumansburg | This year’s film is “Beverly of Graustark” (1926), a silent comedy starring Marion Davies, an American actress, screenwriter and producer, considered one of the great comedic actresses of the silent era. Join host Wharton Studio Museum under the night sky at sundown with live musical accompaniment by Cloud Chamber Orchestra.
