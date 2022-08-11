30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
Friday, August 12th, Noon-7:30pm
Ithaca Farmers Market | A juried show and sale of over 80 fine and functional regional artists. Joining the artists are plenty of food vendors, musicians playing jazz throughout the day, arts organizations, and Discovery Cayuga Lake will run some boat tours. Rain or shine. (Photo: Provided)
The Great Leap
Through August 20th - check website for specific showtimes
Hangar Theatre, Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca | Hangar’s fourth mainstage show will be performed on their indoor stage starting this week. A witty play that dramatically depicts one of the first friendship basketball games between China and the United States, This show is Pay-What-You-Will at the door or over the phone. (Photo: Provided/Rachel Philipson)
Fillmore Days
Saturday, August 13 at 11:00am
Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 NY-38, Moravia | If you’re in the mood for a bit of a road trip, Fillmore Days bills itself as “the greatest spectacle on land.” Featuring the Parade of Tubs, Bathtub races, the Pedal car derby for little ones, live music, artisans vendors, craft vendors, food trucks and beverage vendors. (Photo: Facebook)
An Evening with Adrian Belew
Sunday, August 14 at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | One of the most unique and inventive living American guitar players will grace the stage in Homer on Sunday evening. If you know, you know and you may know Belew from his decades with King Crimson or his decorated touring career with musicians such as Zappa, Bowie, Talking Heads, Laurie Anderson, and Nine Inch Nails. (Photo: Facebook)
