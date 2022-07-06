CFCU Summer Concert Series: New Planets
Thursday, July 7 at 6:00pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | The press release promises a “filthy dance party” from these newcomers to this summer concert series (though not new to the Ithaca music scene), and frankly, that sounds amazing to us. (Photo: Facebook)
Kiss Me, Kate
Runs July 6-1; Contact theater for showtimes.
Cortland Repertory Theatre’s Summer Stage at Little York Pavilion in Preble | CRT proudly presents another “revival” for the third show in their 50th Anniversary season, the well-known backstage musical “Kiss Me, Kate”. Last produced at CRT in 1984, this hilarious and tuneful show has music and lyrics by Cole Porter with book by Sam and Bella Spewack. (Photo: Provided)
Jorge Cuevas and the Caribe Jazz Allstars
Friday, July 8th at 7:00pm
CU Arts Quad, Cornell University | Come out for a free Latin dance party on The Cornell Arts Quad. The band features some of the region’s best jazz musicians playing an irresistible mix of originals and jazz standards in the styles of salsa, cha-cha, bolero, samba, and merengue. (Photo: Provided)
Fall Creek Garden Tour
Sunday, July 10th from 11am-3pm
Begin the tour at Thompson Park at the corner of N. Cayuga and Cascadilla Creek. | Visitors will not only see enticing, well-tended front yards but also the hidden delights of private backyards. Start and stop whenever you'd like, chat with gardeners along the way. Rain or shine - FREE and open to all!. (Photo: Facebook)
