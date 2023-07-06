Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Sing Trece & Stone Cold Miracle
Thursday, July 7th at 6:00PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Let’s all cross our fingers for clear skies and fresh air this week so we can enjoy Sing Trece’s beautiful voice spreading love and joy!
Unnecessary Farce
Running July 5 – 15, with matinees on July 7, 9, and 12 at 2:00 PM.
Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | For their next production in the 51st annual summer season of quality live theatre in Central New York, Cortland Repertory Theatre presents a revival of the highest attended comedy in their history, Unnecessary Farce by Paul Slade Smith.
Billy Elliot The Musical
Runs July 6 - 9 and 11 - 15. Evenings at 7:30 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. matinees July 8, 9, and 15th
Hangar Theatre, Ithaca | Close out Pride month with a dance party featuring DJ Sammy Jo (pictured) spinning the best of Disco House! Dress to impress for a catwalk show at 11PM and be greeted by your host, Femme de Violette.
Pointillism Artist Ken Kennell: "Venus Rising" Opening Reception
Friday, July 7th from 5-9PM.
MIX Art Gallery, 156 E. State Street (2nd Floor), Ithaca | Featuring Pointillism Paintings, Interactive Paintings on movable wood panels and Carved Totems from antique building beams. "Venus Rising" will be showing at MIX Art Gallery July 7-30th.
