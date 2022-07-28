The Goonies
Friday, July 29th. Movie begins at dusk
Stewart Park, Ithaca | Movies in Stewart Park is back beginning this Friday! The Tompkins Chamber presents this family-friendly series, showing five FREE community movies on Friday nights in the summer. Kicking off this season is the classic adventure and tale of friendship and perseverance. (Photo: Facebook)
Newfield Old Home days
Friday, July 29 from 5-8 and Saturday, July 30 from 11-5
Newfield Central School, Main St. | Enjoy the quaint village of Newfield’s annual celebration of community. Featuring concerts, carnival games, fireworks, a parade, along with lots of food and fun for the entire family. This year’s theme is “Music in Motion.” (Photo: Facebook)
4-H Youth Fair Family Fun Day
Saturday, July 30th
4-H Acres, 418 Lower Creek Rd., Ithaca | For a week in July each year, 4-H members in Tompkins County have an opportunity to share and showcase their projects at an entirely youth-run event, the 4-H Youth Fair. (Photo: Facebook)
Gunpoets
Saturday, July 30th at 7:00pm
Taughannock Falls State Park, South Point off Route 89, Trumansburg | If you missed their set at Grassroots, you have another opportunity this Saturday. $5 for parking and get there early to claim your spot on the lawn. (Photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.