Ithaca Shakespeare presents The Comedy of Errors
July 26-30 at 6:00PM
Robert H. Treman State Park, 125 Upper Park Road, Newfield | Don’t miss ISC’s sole summer show for 2023! A madcap romp featuring TWO sets of twins, mistaken identities all over the place, feisty women, foolish men, an attempted exorcism, and tons of verbal and physical comedy.
Geneva Light Opera presents Donizetti’s “Elixir of Love”
Thursday, July 27th at 7:30PM; Saturday & Sunday, July 29th&30th at 3:00PM
Smith Opera House, Geneva | The comic opera features Metropolitan Opera Basso Valerian Ruminski as the enthusiastic potion peddler Dr. Dulcamara, Tenor Michael Anderson as the “love-sick tenor” Nemorino who buys the elixir to obtain the interest of the indifferent soprano, and many other outstanding singers, along with a chamber orchestra and projected supertitles.
The Wedding Show
Thursday-Saturday, July 27th-29th 6:00PM
Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry St., Ithaca | An immersive and interactive dinner theatre show where you are a guest at a hilarious and heartfelt queer wedding.
Skaneateles' Antique and Classic Boat Show
Friday, 7/28 at 3PM; Saturday, 7/29 at 9AM; Sunday, 7/30 at 8AM
Clift Park, Skaneateles| Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about, and meet the owners of, some 90 runabouts, launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats, many restored to their original condition.
