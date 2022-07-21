Ithaca Shakespeare Company Shows
Beginning July 20th and running through July 31st. All shows at 6:00pm
Robert H. Treman State Park, Ithaca | ISC continues its 20th anniversary season with The Two Gentlemen of Verona opening on Wednesday, 7/20 and Antony and Cleopatra opening on Thursday 7/21. The shows run on alternate evenings through this weekend and next. (Photo: Facebook)
Sunset Music Series
Thursday, July 21st from 6:00pm -8:00pm
Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 1551 Slaterville Road, Ithaca | Six Mile Vineyard helps you breeze into summer weekends each Thursday with live music out on their picturesque deck overlooking the vineyard. This week enjoy local favorites Tru Bleu. (Photo: Facebook)
Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812
Opens July 21st at 7:30pm. Runs through July 31st.
Hangar Theatre., Ithaca | Come experience the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical. Drawing inspiration from a 70-page portion of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, the show features a score that includes rock, pop, soul, folk and EDM. (Photo: Facebook)
30th Annual Grassroots Festival
Thursday, July 21st thru Sunday, July 24th
Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Route 96, Trumansburg | In case you missed last week’s cover story, Grassroots is back, it’s turning 30 and is ready to party with you and help you get your dance on this weekend. (Photo: Provided)
