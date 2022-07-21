0720_WP_Grassroots.jpeg
Ithaca Shakespeare Company Shows

Beginning July 20th and running through July 31st. All shows at 6:00pm

Robert H. Treman State Park, Ithaca | ISC continues its 20th anniversary season with The Two Gentlemen of Verona opening on Wednesday, 7/20 and Antony and Cleopatra opening on Thursday 7/21. The shows run on alternate evenings through this weekend and next. (Photo: Facebook)

0720_WP_Sunset_Music_Tru_Bleu_.jpg

Sunset Music Series

Thursday, July 21st from 6:00pm -8:00pm

Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 1551 Slaterville Road, Ithaca | Six Mile Vineyard helps you breeze into summer weekends each Thursday with live music out on their  picturesque deck overlooking the vineyard. This week enjoy local favorites Tru Bleu.  (Photo: Facebook)

0720_WP_Natasha_Hangar.jpg

Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812

Opens July 21st at 7:30pm. Runs through July 31st. 

Hangar Theatre., Ithaca | Come experience the regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical. Drawing inspiration from a 70-page portion of  Tolstoy’s War and Peace, the show features a score that includes rock, pop, soul, folk and EDM. (Photo: Facebook)

30th Annual Grassroots Festival

Thursday, July 21st thru Sunday, July 24th

Trumansburg Fairgrounds, Route 96, Trumansburg  | In case you missed last week’s cover story, Grassroots is back, it’s turning 30 and is ready to party with you and help you get your dance on this weekend. (Photo: Provided)

 

 

 

