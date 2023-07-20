Music in the Park: City Limits
Thursday, July 20th at 6:00PM
Myers Park, Lansing | Normally we reserve this space for the Commons Concert Series, but they are taking this week off to attend the Grassroots Festival. We love the festival as much as any native Ithacan, but this week the WP will offer some alternatives. The weekly summer music series overlooking the east side of Cayuga Lake at Myers Park will some high energy swing-funk-blues rock from City Limits!
Jorge T. Cuevas and the Caribe Jazz All Stars
Friday, July 21st at 7:00PM
Cornell Arts Quad, Ithaca | Come out for a free Latin dance party featuring some of the region’s best jazz musicians. The Allstars play an irresistible mix of originals and jazz standards in the styles of salsa, cha-cha, bolero, samba, and merengue.
Seneca Falls Convention Days
Friday, July 21st - Sunday, July 23rd
Women’s Rights National Historic Park,136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls | On the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention, the park, along with invited speakers, partners, and visitors, will explore the conditions and legal structures that motivated the reformers of 1848 to organize. Featuring numerous events for all ages throughout the weekend. Check website for more details.
The Cake!
Running from July 19 - 28. Shows at 7:30 PM, with matinees on July 21, 22, 23 and 26 at 2PM.
Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | Cortland Rep’s summer season continues with this regional premier! Faith, family, and frosting collide in this story that is loosely based on events from recent headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.