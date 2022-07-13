A Guided Tour of Prohibition Era Ithaca
Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15 at 5:30pm and Saturday, July 16 at 11:00am
The History Center, | Discover the stories of 1920’s Drytown Ithaca and speakeasy bar busts. The walking tour visits some of the local haunts that sprung up after Ithaca went dry in October 1918, several years before the Volstead Act enforced the 18th Amendment. Join The History Center for scandalous tales of exciting raids and intoxicated shenanigans set against the backdrop of Ithaca during the roaring 1920's. (Photo: pixels.com)
POP’d PROM
Friday, July 15th (Dry Party;18+), 9:30pm - 1am and Saturday, July 16th (21+), 9:30pm - 1am
The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | POP’d at The Cherry is a super-inclusive, consent-oriented, pop-up nightclub experience dedicated to creating a safer nightlife experience. The dance party includes DJs from Spirit Posse, performances by drag, burlesque, and hip-hop artists, and is emceed by the Mighty Mickie Quinn. (Photo: Provided)
Book Reading: From the Finger Lakes: A Memoir Anthology
Saturday, July 16 from 3:00pm-5:00pm
Tompkins County Public Library, Green St., Ithaca | Cayuga Lake Books, a local press that has published many upstate New York writers, will present an in-person reading by several contributors to From the Finger Lakes: A Memoir Anthology. The reading will be a celebration of ten years of publishing poetry, essays, and fiction of regional and national interest. (Photo: Provided)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Runs July 13-August 2; Contact theatre for showtimes.
Merry Go Round Playhouse, Auburn | Based on the Victor Hugo novel, this sweeping score and powerful story create a night of magical theatre. In 15th century Paris, deformed bellringer Quasimodo yearns to explore life beyond the confines of Notre Dame. When he encounters a beautiful gypsy, his sights are set. However, she becomes the focus of several men and as they vie for her attention, an epic battle erupts begging the question — what is a man and what is a monster? (Photo: Provided)
