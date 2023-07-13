0712_WP_Neo_Project.jpg

Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Neo Project

Thursday, July 13th at 6:00PM

Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | NEO Project is a funked up jazzy soulful, high energy dance band rooted in funky R&B grooves, Afro Cuban/Caribbean rhythms & bluesy soul music. They will be, in their own words, “kicking up a good time!”

0712_WP_Drag_Me_To_Death.jfif

Drag Me To Death

Friday, July 14th at 7:30PM

Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer |  A Many Gendered Murder Mystery Musical! What happens when you take a classic whodunit and cast it in drag?

 

0712_WP_Color_Sound_backup.jpg

The Color of Sound in Song

Sunday, July 16th at 3:00PM 

Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St., Trumansburg | A partnership between Opera Ithaca and TCFA, this event is a unique gallery recital where operatic voices serenade the audience through vocal compositions that reflect and respond to the exhibit “Synesthesia: The Color of Sound.” 

 

0712_WP_Into_the_Woods.jpg

Into the Woods

Running Mon-Sat thru  July 25th. Check website for details.

6877 E Lake Rd, Auburn | The REV Theatre Company present Sondheim’s take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, funny, surprisingly irreverent musical escapade. Shows are selling out, don’t miss your chance!

