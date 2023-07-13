Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Neo Project
Thursday, July 13th at 6:00PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | NEO Project is a funked up jazzy soulful, high energy dance band rooted in funky R&B grooves, Afro Cuban/Caribbean rhythms & bluesy soul music. They will be, in their own words, “kicking up a good time!”
Drag Me To Death
Friday, July 14th at 7:30PM
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | A Many Gendered Murder Mystery Musical! What happens when you take a classic whodunit and cast it in drag?
The Color of Sound in Song
Sunday, July 16th at 3:00PM
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 5 McLallen St., Trumansburg | A partnership between Opera Ithaca and TCFA, this event is a unique gallery recital where operatic voices serenade the audience through vocal compositions that reflect and respond to the exhibit “Synesthesia: The Color of Sound.”
Into the Woods
Running Mon-Sat thru July 25th. Check website for details.
6877 E Lake Rd, Auburn | The REV Theatre Company present Sondheim’s take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, funny, surprisingly irreverent musical escapade. Shows are selling out, don’t miss your chance!
