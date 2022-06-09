CFCU Summer Concert Series: Vieux Farka Toure
Thursday, June 9th at 6:00pm
Ithaca Commons | Another kickoff to the weekend, another great tradition on the Ithaca Commons. The Summer Music Series is back at the Bernie Milton Pavilion. This week enjoy the Malian singer and guitarist, Vieux Farka Toure. (Photo: provided)
Ithaca Shakespeare presents: Julius Caesar
Thursday, June 9th at 6:00pm
Robert H. Treman State Park, Upper Entrance, 129 Upper Park Road, Newfield | One of Shakespeare's great tragedies, performed outdoors in one of Ithaca's most beautiful parks! This show will be performed June 9-12 and 16-19. (Photo: Provided)
HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
Opens this week; Running most evenings through June 18th at 7:30PM
Cortland Repertory Theater’s Summer Stage at Little York Lake Theatre & Pavilion, Preble | The American tribal love-rock musical – for the first time on the CRT stage! This is one of the WP editor’s favorite musicals, and she imagines a lot of Ithacans feel similarly. Worth the drive for the glorious costumes and songs with which you love to sing along! (Photo: AllMusicals.com)
Finger Lakes Pottery Tour
Saturday, June 11th from 10-5 & Sunday, June 12th from 11-4
Locations in Danby, Brooktondale and Mecklenburg. | The fifth annual Finger Lakes Pottery Tour is free and self-guided. Visit 3 studios and meet 19 distinct potters from the Finger Lakes region and beyond. For map and tour details, visit www.fingerlakespotterytour.com (Photo: Facebook)
