Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Bead N Bone
Thursday, June 8th at 6:00PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | What better sign of summer’s imminent arrival in Ithaca than the one-two punch of the IThaca Festival followed by the start of the DIA Summer Concert Series THursdays at the Bernie Milton Pavilion! This week the season kicks off with local favorites, reggae/dub/soul band Bead N Bone.
Awesomely Fab Movie Night at TCPL: No Ordinary Man
Thursday, June 8th at 6:00PM
Tompkins County Public Library, 101 E. Green St., Ithaca | Celebrate Pride month with a series of films showcasing the LGBTQIA+ community. No Ordinary Man (2021) is a documentary about the legacy of Billy Tipton (pictured), a 20th-century American jazz musician and trans icon, is brought to life by a diverse group of contemporary trans artists.
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
Friday, June 9th at 7:30PM (Check website for additional showtimes)
Little York Lake Theatre & Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | Another sign of summer is the abundance of local summer theater options. Cortland Repertory opens their summer season at their outdoor theatre in Preble with the classic whodunit!
Evita
Saturday, June 10th at 8:00PM (Check website for additional showtimes)
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn| The REV Theatre Company opens its 2023 season with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famed musical about the life of Argentinian First Lady Eva Peron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.