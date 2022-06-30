Cabaret
Preview Thursday, June 30 at 7:30pm; Show opens Friday, July 1st at 7:30pm
Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca | Hangar’s second summer show is the Tony-award winning 1998 revival of this famous musical. In Berlin in 1931, a love triangle plays out against the rise of the Nazi party and the collapse of the Weimar Republic. (Photo: Rachel Philipson)
Maddy Walsh at the CU Arts Quad
Friday, July 1st at 7:00pm
Cornell University | July sees the return of another fantastic, outdoor, FREE concert series! The first show on the Cornell Arts Quad will feature local legend, Maddy Walsh. Bring your friends and family to campus for a great evening of music. Free parking on campus after 5 p.m. (Photo: Provided)
Taughannock Falls State Park Summer Concert Series: Diana Leigh & the Shorty Georges
Saturday, July 2nd at 7:00pm
Taughannock Falls State Park, 1740 Taughannock Blvd., Trumansburg | The series is back for the first time since 2019! Concerts start at 7 p.m. and usually last about 2 hours. Fee at the gate, starting at 5:15 pm, is $5/vehicle. Empire passes are honored at the gate. Bring a blanket, some chairs, some provisions and a smile. (Photo: Provided)
Independence Day Fireworks Display
Sunday, July 3rd at 9:00pm
Taughannock Falls State Park, 1740 Taughannock Blvd., Trumansburg | A place so nice, we’ve picked it twice! The fireworks display will start at approximately 9PM. Taughannock Falls State Park is offering complimentary parking during the show, happily partnering with the community for this celebration. (Photo: Provided)
