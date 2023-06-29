Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Kitestring/Noonfifteen
Thursday, June 29th at 6:00PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | T-burg native and drummer extraordinaire, Phil Shay (pictured here with Noonfifteen) brings both of his bands to the Commons for a terrific double-bill to kick off the holiday weekend!!
Mectapus
Friday, June 30th at 5:30PM
South Hill Cider,550 Sandbank Rd, Ithaca | A very special show for those who have been following the Ithaca music scene since the Clinton Administration. This is billed as the “Mectapus 26th Anniversary Reunion” show. Who knows when they will play together again? Don’t miss it!
Drag Me to the Discotheque
Friday June 30th at 9:00PM
Argos Warehouse, 416 E State St, Ithaca | Close out Pride month with a dance party featuring DJ Sammy Jo (pictured) spinning the best of Disco House! Dress to impress for a catwalk show at 11PM and be greeted by your host, Femme de Violette.
FIREWORKS! Cortland County Independence Day Spectacular
Saturday, July 1st. Festivities begin at 2:00PM. Fireworks will begin after 8:00PM.
Dwyer Memorial Park, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble | There will be lots of fireworks displays going on in and around our area over the next several days. In addition to the Cortland Spectacular, Groton and Candor will be the first local shows on the 30th, Watkins Glen on July 2nd, and Taughannock Falls State Park in T-burg on the 4th.
