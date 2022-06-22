CFCU Summer Concert Series: Free Boody Institute
Thursday, June 23 at 6:00 PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Coming off of their award-winning album Myths Legends and The Hard Truth Free Boody institute is forged from the sweat of bodies hitting the dance floor. With lead Singer Jeff Love dishing out food for the soul and London McDaniel putting on the grooves. (Photo: Provided)
Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairytale
Shows Friday, June 24th & Saturday June 25th at 10:00am and noon
Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | Kiddstuff kicks off their season with a contemporary Latin-American musical about embracing differences and finding common ground. Book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. (Photo: Provided)
Homecoming Players Presents ‘A Great Wilderness’
Final weekend - Fri & Sat, June 24&25 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 26 at 2:00pm
The Cherry Artspace, 102 Cherry St., Ithaca | After decades as the gentle-natured leader of a Christian retreat that endeavors to "cure" gay teens, Walt is packing up his life and preparing for a reluctant retirement. But when his final client, Daniel, quietly disappears into the remote Idaho wilderness, Walt discovers that his previously unwavering moral compass no longer points the way. (Photo: Provided)
Family Day 2022: Celebrating Six-Legged Science
June 25th at 10:00am-1:00pm
Museum of the Earth, 1259 Trumansburg Rd, Ithaca | Get ready to bug out! In celebration of the new Six-Legged Science exhibit and International Insect Week, bring the family for an insect-themed family day, hosted by PRI, with special events at the Museum of the Earth and Cayuga Nature Center! (Photo: Provided)
