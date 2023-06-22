Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Mosaic Foundation
Thursday, June 22nd at 6:00PM
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Let Ithaca’s Mosaic Foundation get you ready for Reggae Fest weekend on Thursday! As always, the Thursday night summer concert series is a free show and these guys are sure to get you dancing!
Crisscrossing the Galaxy at Faster Than the Speed of Light for a Hug
Friday, June 23 thru Sunday, June 25. Shows at 10AM and 12PM (Fri & Sat); 12pm (Sun).
Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | The Hangar kicks off the KIDDSTUFF series this weekend with a spectacular show created especially for kids. Skyler and her faithful robot dog, Einstein, travel the galaxy in search of human connection. Encountering alien beings and dodging celestial objects along the way, this space adventure will help Skyler to discover what it really means to be human.
Ithaca Reggae Fest
Friday, June 23rd and Saturday, June 24th
Stewart Park, Ithaca | This year the family-friendly community event celebrates the meeting point of Jamaican and New York State reggae as legendary Jamaican producer, Scientist (pictured), performs his own set on Friday evening before live mixing Rochester’s own great reggae big band, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and Ithaca’s own, Double Tiger.
Xanadu
Saturday, June 24th Shows at 2:00 at 7:30PM.
Little York Lake Theatre & Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble,| Cortland Rep’s second show of their summer season is billed as “A Pop Musical “Hilarity on Wheels!” This Tony-Award-nominated, roller-skating musical adventure is based on the 1980 cult classic movie starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly and filled with songs you will remember!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.