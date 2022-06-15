Hurricane Diane
Runs Wednesdays through Sundays until June 26. Check theatre for showtimes.
Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W. State St., Ithaca | Time is running out to catch KTC’s final show of the season, a “perfect storm of timely tragicomedy.” Join the cast of Hurricane Diane for a post-show discussion on Friday to hear from them about their process of finding their characters and bringing the storm to life. (Photo: Facebook)
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Opens Friday, June 17th at 7:30pm. Runs through June 25th.
Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | You know summer is here when shows begin at Hangar! The first one opens this week with the Regional Premiere of this popular off-Broadway show. Once again, Hangar Theatre will take advantage of its wonderful outdoor stage. (Photo: Provided)
Ithaca Reggae Fest
Friday, June 17 at 5:30 and all day Saturday, June 18th.
Stewart Park, Ithaca | Featuring GIAC jumpers on Friday, yoga on Saturday morning, and NO PLASTIC BOTTLES! And of course, a whole lotta great music: Mad Professor; 10 Ft Ganja Plant mixed by Scientist; Kabaka Pyramid (pictured); Sim Redmond Band, Root Shock and many more. (Photo: Provided)
Southside Community Center Juneteenth Celebrations
June 16-19, 2022
Southside Community Center and other Downtown locations | Southside Community Center is organizing a Juneteenth Festival from June 16 through June 19 at various community locations including a gratitude lunch on Thursday at SsCC, a panel at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, the Juneteenth Festival at Southside on Saturday and a Health Fair on the Commons on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.