Downtown Ithaca Concert Series: Maddy Walsh & The Blind Spots

Thursday, June 15th at 6:00PM

Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Take two for the inaugural Thursday night concert on the Commons for 2023! Let’s hope Maddy Walsh and the Blind Spots bring the sunshine along with the danceable grooves.

 

What the Constitution Means to Me

Thursday, June 15th at 7:30PM (also 6/16-18 and 20-24 at 7:30 p.m.;2:30 matinees 6/17, 18, and 24th)

Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd.,  Ithaca | The show our very own theater critic Barbara Adams raved about is moving to the Hangar for  its second run. See the Tony Award-nominated autobiographical, hilarious, witty and thought-provoking story of Heidi Schreck's journey from sharp teenage debater to introspective and seasoned mid-40s adult.

 

Ithaca Pride Parade & Block Party

Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th

Press Bay Alley (events begin here)| Friday formally begins Ithaca Pride with a 6pm parade from Press Bay to Bank Alley and opening remarks followed by a dance party at the Bernie Milton Pavilion until 9pm! Saturday continues the festivities with Pride Block Party from 12pm-6pm on  Press Bay and West State St.

 

Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo

Saturday, June 17th at 7:30PM 

Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, Trumansburg|  Valerie and Benedict Turner, are ambassadors of Country Blues music and the Piedmont style of fingerpicking. Their mission is to help bring awareness to this unique aspect of African-American culture, and to the contributions of early blues artists.

