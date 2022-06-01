Ithaca Festival Parade
Thursday, June 2nd at 6:00pm
Downtown Ithaca | Kickoff a weekend full of music, events, and vendors all around downtown Ithaca, including DeWitt Park and on the Commons - all in celebration of our beloved city! This year’s theme is, aptly, “Together Again.” Festival events all day Friday thru Sunday. (Photo: provided)
Sunset Music Series: Erin & the Backwoods Blues Band
Thursday, June 2nd at 6:00pm
Six Mile Creek Vineyards, 1551 Slaterville Road, Ithaca | Six-Mile Vineyards resume their Thursday evening music series this week! Enjoy a glass of fine and live music on their gorgeous deck with beautiful views. (Photo: Provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra presents: A Grand Finale
Friday, June 3rd at 7:30pm
Ford Hall, Ithaca College| The final show of CCO’s 2021-22 season. Arrive early for the 6:45pm Pre-concert Chat with Seth Grosshandler (composer), Michael Wayne (clarinetist), and CCO Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth. Members of the CCO Youth Orchestra will perform in the lobby prior to the performance. NOTE: This performance was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4th. (Photo: Provided)
Opening Night Reception: Mirage - Jari Poulin
Friday, June 3rd from 5:00-8:00pm
Ink Shop Studio Gallery, 330 W. State St., Ithaca | Poulin’s work integrates her fascination with the idea of mirage or optical illusion by combining images of specific places and people of her past with additional layers of monoprinting and other printmaking techniques that activate the emotional context and memory of the physical photograph. Show runs June 3-July 28. (Photo: Provided)
