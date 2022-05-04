Spring Writes Poetry & Prose Open Mic (Virtual)
Thursday, May 5 at 6:30pm
Virtual Event | Offered as part of Community Arts Partnership’s Spring Writes lineup, the virtual open mic is open to writers of all ages and experience levels who would like to showcase their work. The event is also open to community members who want to be part of the audience. The 14th Annual Spring Writes Literary Festival runs from May 5 through May 15 this year. A full event schedule can be found at https://artspartner.org/content/view/spring-writes-events. (Photo: Provided)
Civic Ensemble’s ReEntry Theatre Program presents Delia Divided
May 6 & 7 at 7pm; May 8 at 2pm (shows also next weeked)
The Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd. | A new play exploring the impacts of mental health, incarceration, and racism. Written by four-time Emmy Award winning writer Judy Tate in collaboration with members of the ReEntry Theatre Program.This timely and relevant play follows the story of Delia, a young woman navigating adulthood while living with the realities of her co-occurring mental health disorders and criminal justice system involvement. (Photo: Provided)
12th Annual Benefit My State Concert: Pink Talking Fish & The Comb Down
Friday, May 6 at 8:00pm
State Theatre of Ithaca | Now over 90 years old, the not-for-profit State Theatre of Ithaca depends on community support to host over 85 events a year including Hall of Fame Performers, world-renown classical composers, hilarious comedians, community performances and classic films. This annual concert is its biggest fundraiser of the year. (Photo: Provided)
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Sunday, May 8 at 3pm
Bailey Hall, Cornell | Opening the program is Felix Mendelssohn's charming overture to The Fair Melusine; followed by a new violin concerto by Cornell music professor Roberto Sierra, featuring concertmaster Juliana Athayde as soloist. Next is Schubert's unfinished Eighth Symphony. Finally, Johann Strauss's The Blue Danube conjures.(Photo: Provided)
