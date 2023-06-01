Ithaca Festival 2023
Thursday, 6/1-Sunday, 6/4
Ithaca Commons | Kicking off with the parade on Thursday and continuing all weekend with events and music on the Commons and throughout downtown. This year’s theme is “Planet Ithaca.”
Civic Ensemble presents Fertile Grounds
Opens Friday, June 2nd at 7:00pm. Additional shows Sat. at 7:00pm and Sun. at 2:00pm.
The Soil Factory, 142 Ithaca Beer Drive, Ithaca| A new community-based play by acclaimed playwright Katie Ka Vang. Fertile Grounds is the powerful story of loss, grief, healing, and connection. This play invites the audience onto a BIPOC farming cooperative to explore what it means to be well, and to heal.
Hannah Law: Day to Day - Opening Reception,
Friday, June 2nd at 5:00pm
The Ink Shop, 330 E.State, Ithaca| TIt’s also First Friday Gallery Night in Ithaca this weekend. Among many exhibits opening is Hannah Law’s. Law is an artist, musician, and educator who is deeply concerned with craft and the medium’s egalitarian spirit. She focuses on scenes from everyday life; countrysides from her hometown in upstate New York, wildlife, and domestic still lives.
"The Verb Takes a Walk" . . . and poetry meets music
Sunday, June 4th at 3:00pm
Lansing Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, Groton | A new poetry series that showcases premier local poets and puts their words to music in different forms. It's a blend of inspiration both from the poet and from how a musician interprets the poem musically as they hear it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.