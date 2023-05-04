0503_WP_Bubbletrees_Art_Show.jpg

Bubbletrees and the Forest Fantasia: Opening Reception

Friday, May 5th at 5:00pm

State of the Art Gallery, 120 W. State St., Ithaca | It is First Friday Gallery Night! The SotG is excited to present this solo show of new work by Daniel McPheeters. Daniel’s mesmerizing images showcase an artistic meditation on the nature of trees and forests using a variety of styles and techniques.

 

15th Annual Spring Writes Literary Festival

Runs May 3rd - May 14th

Various locations around downtown Ithaca | The 15th annual Spring Writes Literary Festival features over 120 (!) local and regional writers, and performers. 30 FREE events: group readings, panels, performances and workshops, both zoom and live. To find the full schedule, artist bios, and registration information, visit SpringWrites.org.

 

The Family Copoli: a post-apocalyptic burlesque and repopulation play

Friday, May 5th & Saturday, May 6th at 7:30pm

Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 430 College Ave, Ithaca | This new musical follows a family theatre troupe in an environmentally ravaged world where humans have utterly lost the will to carry on, and the population has sunk to near extinction levels. It is an exuberant, irreverent and dark exploration of entertainment at the end of days.

 

Ithaca Canoe Fest

Sunday, May 7th, 10:00am-5:00pm

Cass Park, 701 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca | The inaugural festival reframes the International Finger Lakes Dragon Boat Festival to center historic and contemporary boating on Cayuga Lake. The schedule of events and programs explore some of the many ways people have boated on Cayuga Lake.

