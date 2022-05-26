Tig Notaro - Hello Again
Thursday, May 26 at 7:00 pm
State Theatre of Ithaca | The Grammy & Emmy-nominated comedian should finally get her chance to perform for Ithacans this Thursday! Notaro was on Rolling Stone’s list of the 50 greatest comics of all time. Don't miss your chance to see this show! (Photo: IMDb)
23rd Annual Celebrate Commemorate
Friday, May 27 - Monday, May 30th
Lafayette Park, Waterloo | This is a great weekend to take a road trip to the birthplace of Memorial Day, Waterloo, NY. Head north to celebrate with musical performances, art and craft shows, children’s games, a youth essay contest, and a big parade celebrating freedom at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28th. (Photo: Provided)
Primus - A Tribute to Kings Tour
Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 pm
Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, LaFayette | Beak & Skiff isn’t just for apples anymore. THeir summer concert series continues to attract high-profile acts and this weekend is a terrific example. Lake Street Dive plays there on Friday and Primus pays homage to prog-rock legends Rush by playing Rush’s classic 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety, in addition to their own music. (Photo: Provided)
Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes
Sunday, May 29 at 5:00 pm
South Hill Cider, 550 Sandbank Road, Ithaca | Featuring SingTrece and Kenneth McLaurin. When this husband and wife duo share a stage, you are in for a treat, Singing Notes & Slinging Jokes, a unique mix of music, song, storytelling, comedy, life, love, and laughter. (Photo: Facebook)
