Off the Rails

Thursday, May 25th at 6:00pm 

Six Mile Creek Vineyard, 1551 Slaterville Rd |Six Mile’s Summer Sunset Live Music Series has begun! Enjoy a night of dancing and libation every Thursday this summer. This week get your Blues on with Off the Rails.

 

e-Motion

Opens Friday, May 26th at 7:30pm. Running weekends only thru June 4th.

The Cherry Arts, 102 Cherry St, Ithaca,|  A movement-based collaboration exploring artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and what it means to be human, taking form through Stanescu’s mind-bending text and Gwirtzman’s intricate choreography. The resulting work is a hybridized form where dance meets theater.

 

Iberian Enchantment - CCO’s Chamber Series

Sunday, May 28th at 3:00pm

First Unitarian Society, Ithaca | Ten musicians join forces in CCO’s final Chamber Series concert for a program of winds, strings and piano. Experience the sparkling and lively Turina, the quick dance steps of the Sarasate, and the riveting musical journey of the Farrenc.

 

MIX Art Gallery Presents: Meet & Greet with artist Amy Hauer

Sunday, May 28th from Noon to 4:00pm

MIX Art Gallery 156 E. State Street (2nd Floor) Ithaca | Amy has been creating abstract pours during this exhibition. This is the last weekend to find your personal work of art before they are gone!  Meet & chat with Amy for her first appearance at Mix Art Gallery Ithaca!!!

