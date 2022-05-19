Ithaca Night Bazaar
Thursday, May 19 from 6:00pm-11:00pm
Ithaca Farmers Market, Steamboat Landing, 545 Third St. | Modeled after eclectic Asian street markets and magical European music festivals, Ithaca Night Bazaar begins this week and will run monthly from May to September. ($15)(Photo: Provided)
Sim Redmond Band
Friday, May 20 at 6:00pm
South Hill Cider, 550 Sandbank Road, Ithaca | Local favorites will perform with opening act, Sunny Weather. ($15 cover, this is a 21+ show). (Photo: Provided)
Diderot String Quartet with baritone Jesse Blumberg
Saturday, May 21 at 7:30pm
First Unitarian Society, 306 N. Aurora St. Ithaca | NYS Baroque presents a foray into the Classical and Romantic repertoire. Their program includes string quartets of Haydn and Felix Mendelssohn, as well as more unusual offerings such as a German lieder by Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Brahms. (Photo: Provided)
Rootstock 2022 Youth Music Celebration
Sunday, May 22 from 11:00am-8:00pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | A triumphant return after two years! Rootstock is a one-day celebration of youth musicians and performers from around the Finger Lakes region with 13 acts ranging from solo artists, teen bands, music producers, dance troupes, CUMEP, and more performing on stage.(Photo: Provided)
