Ithaca Night Bazaar

Thursday, May 19 from 6:00pm-11:00pm

Ithaca Farmers Market, Steamboat Landing, 545 Third St. | Modeled after eclectic Asian street markets and magical European music festivals, Ithaca Night Bazaar begins this week and will run monthly from May to September. ($15)(Photo: Provided)

Sim Redmond Band

Friday, May 20 at 6:00pm

South Hill Cider, 550 Sandbank Road, Ithaca | Local favorites will perform with opening act, Sunny Weather. ($15 cover, this is a 21+ show). (Photo: Provided)

Diderot String Quartet with baritone Jesse Blumberg

Saturday, May 21 at 7:30pm 

First Unitarian Society, 306 N. Aurora St. Ithaca | NYS Baroque presents a foray into the Classical and Romantic repertoire. Their program includes string quartets of Haydn and Felix Mendelssohn, as well as more unusual offerings such as a German lieder by Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, and Brahms. (Photo: Provided)

Rootstock 2022 Youth Music Celebration

Sunday, May 22 from 11:00am-8:00pm

Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | A triumphant return after two years! Rootstock is a one-day celebration of youth musicians and performers from around the Finger Lakes region with 13 acts ranging from solo artists, teen bands, music producers, dance troupes, CUMEP, and more performing on stage.(Photo: Provided)

 

