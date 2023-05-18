2023 Spring Plant Sale
Friday, May 19th from Noon-6:00pm
Ithaca Farmers Market,Steamboat Landing 545 3rd St, Ithaca | One of the Finger Lakes' most highly anticipated gardening events is the annual Spring Plant Sale, organized since 1982 by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County.
Mayfest, Cornell's International Chamber Music Festival
May 19th thru 23rd
Various Cornell locations | Mayfest artistic directors Xak Bjerken and Miri Yampolsky welcome longtime friends, including Dawn Upshaw and Steven Doane, along with new collaborators for 5 world-class concerts featuring works from Mozart to Messiaen and Arensky to Weill. Visit website for specific concert details.
Annual Commencement Eve Concert - Community Preview Show
Friday, May19th at 8:30pm
Glazer Arena of the Athletics and Events Center, Ithaca College | Serving as a dress rehearsal for the following night’s show, the hourlong program is free and open to the public. The concert will feature the Ithaca College Wind Ensemble, Choir, Jazz Ensemble, and Trombone Troupe as well as student vocal and instrumental soloists.
Rootstock
Saturday, May 20th, 12:00pm-6:00pm
Bernie Milton Pavilion, Ithaca Commons | Rootstock is an annual one-day community celebration of youth performers in the Finger Lakes region, co-produced by New Roots Charter School and Grassroots Festival of Music & Dance.
