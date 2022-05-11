2022 Spring Garden Fair & Plant Sale
Friday, May 13 from Noon-6:00pm
Ithaca Farmers Market, Steamboat Landing, 545 Third St. | Organized since 1982 by Master Gardener Volunteers from Cornell Cooperative Extension Tompkins County, the Plant Sale is one of the most eagerly awaited gardening events in the area. (Photo: Provided)
Swing Fling: CU Music
Friday, May 13 at 6:00pm
101 Lincoln Hall, Cornell University,| Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Repertory Ensemble; Paul Merrill, director. “Swing Fling” features big band arrangements with dancing and refreshments, plus dance instruction at 6:00 PM. (Photo: Provided)
Maddy Walsh
Friday, May 13 at 8:00pm
Center for the Arts of Homer, 72 S. Main St., Homer | Walsh will be accompanied by an eight-piece, all-star band, made up of members from Sim Redmond Band, The Gunpoets, Driftwood, and Ayurveda. They perform both of Walsh’s 2021 releases, as well as a set of brand new music and select covers. The audience will also view the Humanmade Thing short film between sets. (Photo: Provided)
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra: Mendelssohn and Shostakovich
Sunday, May 15 at 3:00pm
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora St., Ithaca | Performing String Quintet No. 1 in A Major, Op 18 and String Quartet No. 3 in F Major, Op 73, respectively. While these composers had vastly different styles, the two works here are connected through the clear echoes of Beethoven's influence.(Photo: Provided)
French ConéXion Redux
Friday, May 13 at 7:00pm
Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts, 1 Congress St., Trumansburg | Featuring Jeremy Spindler on accordion and Bernard Kunz on guitar. French ConéXion Redux is a unique cultural exploration of music in the French Musette tradition, Gypsy jazz à la Django Reinhardt, Tangos, Brazilian choros and forrós. (Photo: Provided)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.